Crash after crash - No idea what is causing it.
Latest builds I started getting a lot of crashes, constant.
I renamed the default folder and let it sync items again, and turned off all extensions.
Then it started to crash again, so I zipped up some logs and reported it. Well, it also crashed on the page submitting the report.
Any ideas?, I have been using the same extensions for months and this seems to have gotten worse with latest builds.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3527)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\sfu\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --restart --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --disable-smooth-scrolling --flag-switches-end
Executable Path C:\Users\xxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\xxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
@bobman Not too much informations (we can't see the logs on the forum or the VB number if not mentioned).
- There is a pattern or specific urls? (other than the report page)
- What do you mean with "renamed the default folder"?
You shouldn't do that. Better do a new profile as the main one might be toasted now.
- What do you mean with crash? A force close? A dead bird on a specific tab? Other?
- Did you test with a guest/private window?
- Do you use 3rd party security or cleaning tools?
- Which extensions do you use? Sometimes, a disable is not sufficent.
@bobman said in Crash after crash - No idea what is causing it.:
- There is a pattern or specific urls? (other than the report page)
No, do not see a pattern
- What do you mean with "renamed the default folder"?
C:\Users\Username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
started with fresh one, and let it sync
You shouldn't do that. Better do a new profile as the main one might be toasted now.
hm,last resort may do that
- What do you mean with crash? A force close? A dead bird on a specific tab? Other?
dead bird, and browser restarts
- Did you test with a guest/private window?
no
- Do you use 3rd party security or cleaning tools?
malwarebytes firewall controll + windows security
- Which extensions do you use? Sometimes, a disable is not sufficent
aapbdbdomjkkjkaonfhkkikfgjllcleb : Google Translate : version 2_0_13
ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2
baohinapilmkigilbbbcccncoljkdpnd : Shortcuts for Google : version 28_1_1
cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm : uBlock Origin : version 1_57_0
flejfacjooompmliegamfbpjjdlhokhj : Join : version 1_8_23
gljdkkichjgocpdmiaachhlfccddcjgb : Xirvik .torrent to seedbox uploader : version 3_15
jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0
lglfeioladcfajpjdnghbfgohdihdnfl : Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0
mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 61179_46534_5115_10029
nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21
nngceckbapebfimnlniiiahkandclblb : Bitwarden - Free Password Manager : version 2024_4_1
olndffocioplakeilhkgenfgdincjlpn : Recent Bookmarks : version 1_6_2
mib2berlin
@bobman
Hi, as I don't have any crashes since 6.7 I bet it is an extension cause this, I use only uBlock and I still don't care about cookies.
Are the folders User Data and Application in your Vivaldi folder, or only User Data?
This would not be a default install.
In my opinion it is easier to use a standalone install and sync all except extensions and test this for some time.
@bobman You can try to remove G. Translate, Shortcut For Google, Hangouts, Bitwarden and see if it helps (because g.extensions are known to be problematic and potentially not fully working).
But as you started as new, would be probably faster to remove all or most of them (I think you can keep uBO which is pretty much used in vivaldi) to check more quickly.
Have you changed something in vivaldi://flags ? If yes, revert them to their default and restart.
@mib2berlin said in Crash after crash - No idea what is causing it.:
User Data and Application i
yes, both folders are there. May try standalone if it keeps happening.
-
@Hadden89 said in Crash after crash - No idea what is causing it.:
vivaldi://flags
Dont think ive changed anything, but can reset it.
ok, trying to delete those extensions. mayve install older version of vivaldi and see.
-
@bobman said in Crash after crash - No idea what is causing it.:
mayve install older version of vivaldi and see.
Do not use profile from newer Vivaldi versions with older ones! Downgrade cracks profiles and cause unexpected issues which can not be fixed by us.
-
created a new user for vivaldi and sync, imported bookmarks+passwords. So lets see how long that last.