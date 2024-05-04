Vivaldi Freeze every time i open downloads tab (6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64 bits))
-
marcospreviato
Every time i download a file when open tab all vivaldi freeze, this started in this new version
-
@marcospreviato said in Vivaldi Freeze every time i open downloads tab (6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64 bits)):
i download a file when open tab
Is the download still running or has it completed when you "open tab"?
How are you opening the tab?
Is the new tab Startpage/ bookmark/ link or what?
P.S. Have you tested using Guest Profile ?
-
marcospreviato
@TbGbe after download, yes i tested in private tab with all extensions disabled
After clean downloads list i have the same problem too
-
mib2berlin
@marcospreviato
Hi, it is not clear to me how to reproduce this.
In the headline you write downloads tab, in the text only tab.
Do you meant chrome://downloads ?
A private tab does not exist only a private window and this is different to the Guest Profile, please test there.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
marcospreviato
i was referring to the private window, expressed myself badly, deleted a download that was locked by chrome://downloads and it seems that the problem has stopped occurring.