Gestures still missing...
i loved opera, then i changed with the team to vivaldi. i use the browser on daily bases. but on ios i'm missing gestures, so at the moment i have to use icab. there i can use swipes with fingers as i love to use it with the mouse on pc.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There are some gestures available in Vivaldi on iOS.
- swipe from left and right edge of the screen to move back and forward in history
- swipe down to reload
- swipe down and left to open a new tab
- swipe down and right to close the current tab
Which other gestures are you missing?