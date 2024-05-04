@seeley said in Cookies in Chromium Settings not being deleted.:

So how do I delete or view "Other site data"?

Well, to delete it you (obviously) have to go into the Chromium settings.

You can't view Web Storage. But there are tools.

https://github.com/obsidianforensics/hindsight

Here's test I did:

After clearing data through Vivaldi's UI:

λ hindsight -i "d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data" Start time: 2024-05-03 18:18:30.745 Input directory: d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data Output name: Hindsight Report (2024-05-03T18-18-30).xlsx Processing: Profile: d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default Detected Chrome version: [ 111 ] URL records: [ 0 ] Download records: [ 0 ] Cache records: [ 0 ] GPU Cache records: [ 0 ] Autofill records: [ 0 ] Bookmark records: [ 20 ] Local Storage records: [ 601 ] Session Storage records: [ 37 ] Extensions: [ 2 ] Extension Cookie records: [ 1 ] Login Data records: [ 4 ] Preference Items: [ 39 ] Site Characteristics records: [ 0 ] File System Items: [ 4 ] Cookie records: [ 0 ] HSTS records: [ 1 ] Running plugins: Chrome Extension Names (v20210424): - 0 extension URLs parsed - Generic Timestamp Decoder (v20160907): - 0 timestamps parsed - Google Analytics Cookie Parser (v20170130): - 0 cookies parsed - Google Searches (v20160912): - 0 searches parsed - Load Balancer Cookie Decoder (v20200213): - 0 cookies parsed - Quantcast Cookie Parser (v20160907): - 0 cookies parsed - Query String Parser (v20170225): - 0 query strings parsed - Time Discrepancy Finder (v20170129): - 0 differences parsed -

Of note here is Local/Session Storage and File System records.

It gets the Chromium version wrong. I didn't clear passwords and a couple extensions installed.

Possibly also the HSTS records are a problem, could reveal what sites are visited. But the domains are encoded so (probably?) can't be easily found.

Here's after clearing data through Chromium's UI:

Start time: 2024-05-03 18:21:34.970 Input directory: d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data Output name: Hindsight Report (2024-05-03T18-21-34).xlsx Processing: Profile: d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default Detected Chrome version: [ 111 ] URL records: [ 0 ] Download records: [ 0 ] Cache records: [ 0 ] GPU Cache records: [ 0 ] Autofill records: [ 0 ] Bookmark records: [ 20 ] Local Storage records: [ 0 ] Session Storage records: [ 0 ] Extensions: [ 2 ] Extension Cookie records: [ 1 ] Login Data records: [ 4 ] Preference Items: [ 39 ] Site Characteristics records: [ 0 ] File System Items: [ 0 ] Cookie records: [ 0 ] HSTS records: [ 0 ] Running plugins: Chrome Extension Names (v20210424): - 0 extension URLs parsed - Generic Timestamp Decoder (v20160907): - 0 timestamps parsed - Google Analytics Cookie Parser (v20170130): - 0 cookies parsed - Google Searches (v20160912): - 0 searches parsed - Load Balancer Cookie Decoder (v20200213): - 0 cookies parsed - Quantcast Cookie Parser (v20160907): - 0 cookies parsed - Query String Parser (v20170225): - 0 query strings parsed - Time Discrepancy Finder (v20170129): - 0 differences parsed -

So Storage, File System is cleared as well as HSTS records.

So how worrying is this?

Depends how paranoid you are I guess - and if you let other people use your computer, and also are technical enough to dig through your browser profile. Me, not so much