How did this happen? All is well for years and then I have this huge spacing between lines on the dropdown Bookmarks panel.

If I click on the upper left 'Menu' panel, that drop down is now double spaced. Mouse down to 'Bookmarks' and not only have the fonts grown in size, the spacing is at least tripled.

I see here it's happened before to others. There are some remedies but I don't have a clue about the programming shown to fix it.

What would I have hit to cause this and is there some kind of easy fix?