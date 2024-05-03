So "Tiled view" (Split screen/mosaic) is really useful, but as it works now it don't really fulfill my needs, feels a bit limited.

I think it would be really useful if the "Tiled View" worked as a browser window feature, allowing you to enable it, set your panels and then you click on the panel you want to make the active panel.

You would still have one tab bar for the entire browser window, but the tab presentation and operations would be made inside the active tile pannel. Inside the active pannel you could "alt+tab" to cycle thru tabs in the tab bar, "control+T" to open a new tab inside that active pannel and so on... Clicking in the URL address field to change to a another address would change what is presented on the active panel, well, you get the idea.

Also it would be nice to click and drag a tab from the tab bar to the panel you want to see it, and even be able to click and drag the same tab to more than one panel, so you can see different pieces of the same page on different pannels.

And there could have a context menu option when you right click a tab on the tab bar to "Show tab on panel X", that would work like the click and drag.

As it behaves now, "Tile view" mode feels limited. You can select tabs to add/remove to the mosaic, but when you alt+tab you are taken out of that mosaic view, I think closing one of the tabs on the mosaic also takes you out from the mosaic view.

Is there any way to do this right now? Change "Tile view" behaviour?

I don't have many hopes about it as it seems to need a deep change in that "Tile view" feature. Still that would be really nice.