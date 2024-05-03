So apparently I'm going to have to invest in an ad blocker, because YouTube easily picks up on the one that comes with Vivaldi. So this leaves me with two questions:

what ad blocker should I get, that will work well with Vivaldi, and any other browser I might use (Vivaldi is my default, but I also occasionally use Edge and Opera). I've pretty much just used the Vivaldi blocker since I've had Vivaldi, so I have no idea how to shut it off, but I assume I will have to, because I don't want to use two ad blockers at the same time. So how do I do it, and is there anything else I need to do in order to use a different blocker with Vivaldi?

btw, any other tips or tricks on how to get around this bullshit YouTube has sprung on us will be appreciated, because there's no way I'm going to pay YouTube for ad free watching. I despise what they've done and have no intention of rewarding them for it.