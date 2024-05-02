Sending this from my old Vivaldi on Win 7 .where I consider I have a sensible screen to start with. First line shows Vivaldi main Icon and a box for Start Page.

Next line down : The direction arrows, Recycle arrow and Home.

To the right are the boxes Search Box and Duck Duck Search.

The third line: Imported Bookmarks, Imported, Vivaldi.

Fourth line down: Quick Launch, Magazines, Imported and to the extreme right Bookmarks, History, Notes.

I have been trying to repeat this on a new Win 10 computer and got into a mess to put it bluntly. All I am getting across the top is the Quick launch items repeated several times so they can be only part read and then below the Search Bar. No way can I get into the Quick launch bar to sort it out and applying defaults did not help. I have around 40 years tech experience but age is now starting to tell so I hope somebody can help me out.

Thanks very much