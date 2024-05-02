Main screen setup problem
Sending this from my old Vivaldi on Win 7 .where I consider I have a sensible screen to start with. First line shows Vivaldi main Icon and a box for Start Page.
Next line down : The direction arrows, Recycle arrow and Home.
To the right are the boxes Search Box and Duck Duck Search.
The third line: Imported Bookmarks, Imported, Vivaldi.
Fourth line down: Quick Launch, Magazines, Imported and to the extreme right Bookmarks, History, Notes.
I have been trying to repeat this on a new Win 10 computer and got into a mess to put it bluntly. All I am getting across the top is the Quick launch items repeated several times so they can be only part read and then below the Search Bar. No way can I get into the Quick launch bar to sort it out and applying defaults did not help. I have around 40 years tech experience but age is now starting to tell so I hope somebody can help me out.
Thanks very much
@SparkieA Hi - please make some screenshots to show your issue. No-one will be able to understand from you trying to explain it with words alone.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/use-snipping-tool-to-capture-screenshots-00246869-1843-655f-f220-97299b865f6b
https://www.google.com/search?q=take+screenshot+windows+7
Paste the images here (might need to resize) or use an image sharing service.
Thanks, good suggestion. Things had moved on overnight as starting up today showed a screen near to what I wanted. There are JPG screen grabs attached.. The Toolbar (Second line down) missing icons were found and inserted but still leave a space at the left which I cannot remove?
The bar to the right of Bookmarks panel includes duplicate entries. Presume because I had many attempts to Import from the old computer via a USB stick. (Only run one at a time). Kept showing FAILED TO COMPLETE INSTALL and nothing showing. Shutdown and next morning bookmarks were showing.
I assume these to be shortcuts and duplicates can be deleted? Yes?
When these showed earlier across the top of the screen each only showed a few letters in 1cm spaces so there must be many. You will note these also now appear on the old computer the result of a mistake when switching between and they should have been going on the new.
Hope you can confirm these now minor points!
Something went wrong as the image shows New computer under Old heading, dont' know why. Will try again for Old.
This is the old one, I can tell by the icons on the second line but why it is so small is a mystery.
I dont want to try altering it here in case it faults the entry. but maybe you can do something at your end on arrival.
If not I will try again .
@SparkieA I don't think it's too bad, but you've certainly got some organizing (and understanding) to do here.
Some steps first:
Click the Set as Default Browser to get rid of that bar. Or uncheck "Check on startup" and click the X to close it.
Then read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
Then edit the toolbars and remove the spacers to left/right of the address bar. The centered address+search fields are a new thing, but easy to remove.
-
Then to the Start Page. Read here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/
These things are Speed Dials:
They are folders of bookmarks set as Speed Dials. To remove simply right-click and choose "Remove from speed dial".
You can tell what folders have been assigned as Speed Dials by looking at the icon, the little square icon bottom right:
And then begins the big cleanup job I can't help you with.
You have several "New Folder" set as speed dials. As well as several duplicates (looks like).
You have to go through your bookmarks, clean up, remove duplicates and give folders proper names to get a structure you can understand and work with.
When importing bookmarks, they end up under a folder "Imported", it looks to me you have one at the top there. Generally when importing bookmarks, one would then move them out of "Imported" and organize them where they belong in whatever structure you've decided on.
Please familiarize yourself with the Bookmark Manager to better organize your bookmarks:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-manager/
Easy when you know how. I now have it working how I want. Thank you for your time and guidance.
The Default Browser bar and New Folders had been deleted immediately after posting. The Spacer Bar as I now know its name had been moved but always sprung back.. I had not deleted it earlier as I was not sure of its purpose. I had already been in that area when replacing the missing icons.
The big clean up does not exist. What was not visible on the cut off screen grabs under Imported was a complete bookmark library type index that has been used over many years currently with 30 subject folders.
In each are at least multiples of two and three level sub folders selecting further detail paths for each subject. This has served me well providing a comprehensive system for several hundred bookmarks and thankfully imported well.
Best Regards