Can I remove them permanently?

No, the default search engines will return on updates, not sure how often but it happens. Seen it myself, no big deal for me.

If you don't need these search engines, just don't use them.

If you need the nickname for another engine, just change the nickname.

Do these companies pay you money

Yes, Vivaldi gets an income from the use of these search engines. Please read:

https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/

I wouldn't care to report a bug myself, I doubt they plan to change this any time soon.

And please mind your language on the forum.

Note: Not a Vivaldi employee so vent your anger elsewhere.