How to permantly get rid of Yelp, Quant, You
Onweerwolf Banned
Every now and then after a new update Vivaldi insists on bloating up my search with search engines that nobody ever uses. Every time I re-delete them from my search engine list but they keep coming back. Can I remove them permanently? If not: Vivaldi devs: why do I have to keep dealing with this? Do these companies pay you money to bloat your software up with this garabage?
@Onweerwolf If you delete them, they should not come back, unless Vivaldi is synced with another version from which they have not been deleted.
If I delete them from one version the sync should delete them from the other one and not vice versa.
To permanently remove unwanted search engines in Vivaldi after an update, you might need to edit the "Default Search Engine" settings. Typically, removing them through the search engine settings should keep them away, but if they keep coming back, it could be due to how updates reset certain preferences. If this method doesn't work, consider reaching out to Vivaldi support or checking their forums for a permanent fix. It's frustrating, but user feedback like yours is crucial for developers to improve their software.
This place is not 'their forums'?
@Onweerwolf Let the dev team decide on this issue.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@Onweerwolf Members from dev team rarely visit the support forum.
Onweerwolf Banned
@Onweerwolf Do not complain, report bugs to bug tracker!
@Onweerwolf said in How to permantly get rid of Yelp, Quant, You:
Can I remove them permanently?
No, the default search engines will return on updates, not sure how often but it happens. Seen it myself, no big deal for me.
If you don't need these search engines, just don't use them.
If you need the nickname for another engine, just change the nickname.
Do these companies pay you money
Yes, Vivaldi gets an income from the use of these search engines. Please read:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
I wouldn't care to report a bug myself, I doubt they plan to change this any time soon.
And please mind your language on the forum.
Note: Not a Vivaldi employee so vent your anger elsewhere.
So, advertisements then. That does not surprise me. Is there any way to pay to get rid of this ad garbage?
@Onweerwolf, @Pathduck, I have only the search engines in the list which I use, not these, nor after updates. Persistent search engines in your browser, which reappears after deleting them are a sign of a browser hijacker. You can rid of these with AdwCleaner or better Panda Cloud Cleaner (slower, but deeper), both 100%free.
It's not a "browser hijacker". Stop with this nonsense and stop recommending pointless software.
@Onweerwolf, sorry, but if you can't permanent your search engine, there is only the possibility that you innstead adding the search engine to your list, you had installed these. If not, there isn't other explanation that they are persistent.
Vivaldi certainly get a revenue from search engines, but the user is always free to delete these permanently. They only reappear when you restore the default settings.
I use Vivaldi since 8 years now and I never had in the list other search engines as those which I also use.
But well, if you think it's nonsense, there's nothing more to say.
@DoctorG said in How to permantly get rid of Yelp, Quant, You:
@Onweerwolf Do not complain, report bugs to bug tracker!
Is there even a bug tracker? I've now send in one twice but I can't fine a list to see what is being done with it.
@Onweerwolf said in How to permantly get rid of Yelp, Quant, You:
I've now send in one twice but I can't fine a list to see what is being done with it.
The tracker is not public, only for Soprano tester team, QA and devs.
If you have a question on a bug give VB-xxxxx numnber, i can check.
Absolute terrible.
This software is getting worse and worse. I am now going to actively search for something better.
@Onweerwolf Good Luck and Farewell.
@Onweerwolf said in How to permanently get rid of Yelp, Quant, You:
Well, that's
<removed>retarded. This is why Vivaldi is picking up more and more bugs lately.
Your thinking is topsy-turvy. If the devs spent more time on the forums, they would have less time for fixing bugs. The volunteers do what they can to ensure that proper bug reports are made, and follow up to see if there is any progress. This take a load off the shoulders of the small team, and lets them focus on what they are paid to do.
Bugs that cannot be reproduced are very hard to fix, so users need to do some diagnostics in that case to see what is special about their system.
-
Except those volunteers are clueless and unhelpful. You often see this when a company outsources customer contact to cheap or even free labor; the quality of the product or service will eventually suffer because a weak link has been introduced.