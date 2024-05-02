@jon Thanks for the update.

Finally, an comfortable iOS browser to use. Didn't use it on first release due to lot of problems but now it's works very well.

Tabs and address bard at bottom are comfortable along with small close button. Ad blocker are works as it should be, I'm able to get Adguard filters working on. Sometime filters are not load when restart browser but can be solved by turn off and on the filters.

But the critical one are syncing, not reliable. And dark mode are not good. Sync are terrible slow, like if I'm open some tabs on mobile it will not show on desktop, even 10 minutes later.