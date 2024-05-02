Vivaldi on iOS adds multiple windows support to iPad, improves Notes, Bookmarks, and Dark Mode
jon Vivaldi Team
You can now use multiple Vivaldi windows on iPad. Set the sorting order for Notes and Bookmarks. Force Dark Theme now follows your system color scheme.
Nice! Thanks so much for the multi-window support on iPad
2nd
Like I saw on Linux and Windows, on iPadOS an update lost all tabs both private and non private
history is missing on iPadOS, instead seeing the history from another device rather than what was on the iPad (lost about 20 tabs in non private), trash is also from another device and not the iPad
filed as VB-106187
@jon Thanks for the update.
Finally, an comfortable iOS browser to use. Didn't use it on first release due to lot of problems but now it's works very well.
Tabs and address bard at bottom are comfortable along with small close button. Ad blocker are works as it should be, I'm able to get Adguard filters working on. Sometime filters are not load when restart browser but can be solved by turn off and on the filters.
But the critical one are syncing, not reliable. And dark mode are not good. Sync are terrible slow, like if I'm open some tabs on mobile it will not show on desktop, even 10 minutes later.