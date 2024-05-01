We can make better expreinece

When i choose right now in settings.. - open new empty tab "!right from active!"...Right...

When i click - create New empty tab - it appears right after my active tab. Fine, i love it. All good and comfortable.

Lets talk about backgroudnd tabs

But when i click open as background tab it goes In that order.... like this on screnshoot. U click new background tab it creates right from active one (as should), but when u click open 1 more background tab it moves u 1st on second place, and when u click many times like that....The 1st tab what U WANT TO SEE far far away from u on last place)) But i think many people whant order what is 1st background tab i want to first watch...and others 2,3,etc...

Final

3.! The idea is. Its should be like this. 1st background tab i click i want watch it first from left to right, 2nd one right from 1st...etc. So like on this screenshot. And (IMPORTANT!) same time when i want to create new empty tab it should also be created right from active...

I try go in settings to search - mb i miss smth...

But the problem is...if u change from "After Active Tab" to "After Related Tabs" it will do what i want (like Paragraph 3.! i explain) But if want to create new empty tab it will create as last one (look 2 screenshot) ```





Any ideas lady and gentelments?