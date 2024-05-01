I can't translate whole page to PL
After one of the last updates, the ability to translate websites into Polish disappeared.
(no Polish / Polski)
The translation in the panel works properly.
@helixo For me with 6.7.3329.21 it appears with Polski UI language.
Perhaps on of yuor extension causing this missing in list.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@DoctorG I did it. I can't see PL translate only on one profile: my main profile - and why this is a problem... I don't want to config my profile again