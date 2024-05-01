Hello,

I am running the latest version of Vivaldi and I have connected 3 separate Google accounts to the Mail/Calendar system within the app. Everything was fine at first, but after the three accounts were fully indexed by Vivaldi, I started seeing "[filtering] Error: Maximum call stack size exceeded" in the mail logs. This happens every time I close & re-launch the browser. It is accompanied by red circle & exclamation mark icon next to the envelope on the bottom left of my browser window.

What's odd is I've not created any filters within Vivaldi. I do have some filters in the Google accounts, but I don't know enough about how Vivaldi works to know whether or not that would cause an issue within its mail system.

I was planning on submitting a bug report, but I read that I should open a topic here first to see if any community members have experience with this issue and/or can confirm the bug.

If any other information would help, please ask away.

Thanks for taking the time to read this post - cheers.