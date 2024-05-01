"[filtering] Error: Maximum call stack size exceeded" in Mail Logs
JesterMess
Hello,
I am running the latest version of Vivaldi and I have connected 3 separate Google accounts to the Mail/Calendar system within the app. Everything was fine at first, but after the three accounts were fully indexed by Vivaldi, I started seeing "[filtering] Error: Maximum call stack size exceeded" in the mail logs. This happens every time I close & re-launch the browser. It is accompanied by red circle & exclamation mark icon next to the envelope on the bottom left of my browser window.
What's odd is I've not created any filters within Vivaldi. I do have some filters in the Google accounts, but I don't know enough about how Vivaldi works to know whether or not that would cause an issue within its mail system.
I was planning on submitting a bug report, but I read that I should open a topic here first to see if any community members have experience with this issue and/or can confirm the bug.
If any other information would help, please ask away.
Thanks for taking the time to read this post - cheers.
@JesterMess this looks like the existing bug report VB-105460, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93489/messages-are-not-threaded-anymore-likely-vb-90468/25?_=1714551463861, which has been resolved as a duplicate. So I don't think you need to send in another bug report. I'll try to find out more. In the meantime, please restart Vivaldi and see if the issue keeps appearing.
JesterMess
Thanks for your quick response, @WildEnte. Restarting Vivaldi wouldn't clear the issue up for me, I'm afraid.
However, in the time since I made this post, I removed the 3 mail accounts from Vivaldi, restarted it, and then added the 3 accounts back in without touching anything else in the meantime...and that seems to have worked. I am no longer getting errors in the mail logs!
It seems that something got corrupted during the process of adding the accounts (likely during the Fetch/Flagging process) and the database got screwy.
Hopefully this helps anyone else who might stumble across this thread!
@JesterMess thanks for the additional information. Digging through the bug reports it seems to me that this is a very hard to pin down issue that has come up here and there, and users that have reported the issue always found ways like restarting or trying again to set up an account got going again.
Let us know if you run into other issues!