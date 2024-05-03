emails to yahoo disappearing into the ether...

Hello, it would seem that emails I am sending to yahoo.com email addresses are not being delivered.

I have a yahoo email account and I can email from there to vivaldi, but it doesn't seem to be working the other way.

Several times it seems my emails from vivaldi to yahoo have been delayed a few days to people I know.

Anyone else having this problem? Is it a vivaldi thing or a yahoo thing? Hmmn.