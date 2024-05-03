V Mail to Yahoo | Delays
-
emails to yahoo disappearing into the ether...
Hello, it would seem that emails I am sending to yahoo.com email addresses are not being delivered.
I have a yahoo email account and I can email from there to vivaldi, but it doesn't seem to be working the other way.
Several times it seems my emails from vivaldi to yahoo have been delayed a few days to people I know.
Anyone else having this problem? Is it a vivaldi thing or a yahoo thing? Hmmn.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@Woogeroo Are you sending from your Vivaldi account?
Some of the big players (GMail, Outlook, Yahoo) have a history of blocking emails from other providers to weed out spam (or to make people switch back to their own services).
As step 1, make sure your email hasn't ended up in the receiver's spam filter.
-
@Woogeroo Welcome to Vivaldi!
As your profile is new new, you might not have access to Webmail just yet. Access is now based on a reputation system.
Once logged into the Forum, go to this page. If you do not see a link to Webmail on the right side of the page, you do not have access yet. If the link is present, then you have access.
I just tested this from Vivaldi to Yahoo. The e-mail was not delivered, nor is it in Bulk/Spam, so Yahoo may be having issues at this time. On my mobile, I noticed the polling of the IMAP folders is rather slow.
-
@edwardp said in emails to yahoo disappearing into the ether...:
@Woogeroo Welcome to Vivaldi!
As your profile is new new, you might not have access to Webmail just yet. Access is now based on a reputation system.
Once logged into the Forum, go to this page. If you do not see a link to Webmail on the right side of the page, you do not have access yet. If the link is present, then you have access.
I just tested this from Vivaldi to Yahoo. The e-mail was not delivered, nor is it in Bulk/Spam, so Yahoo may be having issues at this time. On my mobile, I noticed the polling of the IMAP folders is rather slow.
my vivaldi email account is not new, I have had it for many years now.
-
@WildEnte said in emails to yahoo disappearing into the ether...:
@Woogeroo Are you sending from your Vivaldi account?
Some of the big players (GMail, Outlook, Yahoo) have a history of blocking emails from other providers to weed out spam (or to make people switch back to their own services).
As step 1, make sure your email hasn't ended up in the receiver's spam filter.
Yes, I am sending from my vivaldi account.
One of the test emails finally arrived.
In my vivaldi.net sent box I sent the email:
2024-04-30 21:41
In my yahoo email inbox it states it was sent:
2024-05-02 at 08:30
-
@Woogeroo not sure how to do this in yahoo - if you look at the raw message code (meaning also showing all header information), you might be able to see which server received the mail when and passed it on to what other server afterwards.
-
I'm still waiting for the test message I sent yesterday, to arrive. I don't know what's going on at Yahoo.
-
@edwardp probably they are training an AI using your messages
-
@WildEnte I sent an e-mail via my home Internet provider and that e-mail was delivered in a matter of seconds.
I wonder if Yahoo could be selectively blocking e-mails coming from Vivaldi for some reason?
Just sent another e-mail to Yahoo, nothing received.
-
@edwardp as I feared...
@WildEnte said in emails to yahoo disappearing into the ether...:
Some of the big players (GMail, Outlook, Yahoo) have a history of blocking emails from other providers to weed out spam (or to make people switch back to their own services).
-
several of my test emails from v mail arrived today in my yahoo account... several days later.
I sent some news emails from another domain and they went right to yahoo... so weirdness.
-
@Woogeroo The test message I sent Friday morning, was finally delivered late Friday evening.
The message I sent last Wednesday, has yet to be delivered.