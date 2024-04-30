First started using Vivaldi 6 months ago and I was really annoyed with how it opened new tabs after clicking a search result. I searched up and down the settings for a way to NOT open new tabs after clicking a search link. I figured it out when I first started using the browser but for some reason it started doing it again. For the life of me I could not figure out what setting I changed in the past to stop this. I stopped using the browser for a couple weeks because it was tab chaos.

Low and behold its a Bing setting!

I hope this post saves people some time when trying to fix this setting.

Bing settings(click "More" if you use the burger menu in the top right > Click "Search" > within "Results" section > uncheck "Open links from search results in a new tab or window"