Stop Vivaldi from opening new tabs from search results
-
First started using Vivaldi 6 months ago and I was really annoyed with how it opened new tabs after clicking a search result. I searched up and down the settings for a way to NOT open new tabs after clicking a search link. I figured it out when I first started using the browser but for some reason it started doing it again. For the life of me I could not figure out what setting I changed in the past to stop this. I stopped using the browser for a couple weeks because it was tab chaos.
Low and behold its a Bing setting!
I hope this post saves people some time when trying to fix this setting.
Bing settings(click "More" if you use the burger menu in the top right > Click "Search" > within "Results" section > uncheck "Open links from search results in a new tab or window"
-
@domtom said in Stop Vivaldi from opening new tabs from search results:
I was really annoyed with how it opened new tabs after clicking a search result
You will not believe how many people think it's the browser doing this and not the site
Or some people only use one single search engine and don't know that others exist...
But you figured it out, well done
-
@domtom Tip: Set Ecosia as your default search engine.
Remove Google and use Bing for image search.
-
Gerodot1964
@Pesala The best image search is in Yandex.
-
@Gerodot1964 You may be right, but I haven’t used it.
I have trust issues with anything Russian.
-
Gerodot1964
@Pesala Apparently, the Russian army did not rescue your grandmother from a Nazi concentration camp.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@Pathduck
I just tried using DDG and Bing with the "Always Search in New Tab" unchecked.
Same results for each: opened search in same tab.
"Always Search in New Tab" is my prefered method so I have it checked.
Not sure if we are talking about the same thing but if so I do not think that Bing is the culprit.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.19 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision a7e37e62b10254b7a0af7d4ff1d8eca659c38ac5
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
-
@greybeard Look, I don't use Bing, nor DDG. So I'm not going to spend time figuring out if some search engine behaviour is a web site setting or an obscure incompatibility bug in Vivaldi.
The OP said it solved it for them, fine.
But feel free to do the proper investigation and report a bug
-
greybeard Ambassador
-
@greybeard its not a bug(thats why its in "Tips & Tricks"). Its just a feature of Bing, a rather annoying one at that. The only reason i made the post was for anyone looking as to why vivaldi(which I thought was the culprit) opens new tabs when you click on search results. I've used bing in other browsers and this setting is not checked by default.
Edit: Be sure you are looking in the Bing settings, not Vivaldi settings.