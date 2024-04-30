I have a question about the calculator
So, I tried to use the calculator a few times and I read the help website, but every time I try to calculate the percentage, I can't find the formula to do it. because the
x%yoption does not work for percentages, the result is different from smartphone and Windows calculators, I would like to know how I can use this feature.
@llyon % is the modulo operator, not a percent sign.
The Vivaldi "calculator" in F2 is very restricted and can not be seen as a calculation app.
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/calculator/
barbudo2005
To calculate percentages using the calculator, you can follow a different approach, like use the formula: (y * x) / 100. For example, to find 20% of 100, input (100 * 20) / 100. This ensures accurate results, aligning with other calculators.
@hsyn04 The other way is to simply divide the larger number into the smaller number (when calculating percentages less than 100).
4/8=.5, so 4 is 50% of 8.
It works the other way as well, as long as you remember what you are doing. 12/8= 1.5 so 12 is 150% of 8.
Any decimal expression of a quotient is a percentage.