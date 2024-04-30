@hsyn04 The other way is to simply divide the larger number into the smaller number (when calculating percentages less than 100).

4/8=.5, so 4 is 50% of 8.

It works the other way as well, as long as you remember what you are doing. 12/8= 1.5 so 12 is 150% of 8.

Any decimal expression of a quotient is a percentage.