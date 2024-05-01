@mahirushiina i've lost count of the number of posts i've made in others' threads, & threads of my own, over the past several years here extolling first tst , & later sidebery after i discovered it, & requesting / pleading for vivaldi to adopt this brilliant functionality. almost nobody is interested here; there's just crickets from the v team, & active antagonistic mocking of the idea by some longterm v users here. the three native vivaldi tab stacking options were "okay" back in the day, but are entirely inadequate once anyone interested in sophisticated tab management has found tst but especially sidebery.

this abject disinterest [apparently] in moving in this direction was THE reason my 2015+ passion for vivaldi progressively dimmed over the years, & with the advent of floorp + sidebery i now have my new fav browser.

alas, poor vivaldi.