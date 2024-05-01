Sidebery-like Features
mahirushiina
In the Window Panel, I am able to view all the tabs across the Workspaces just like Sidebery. Sidebery has a lot more features such as
- Nested Grouping (like folders even similar to Arc browser) within the workspaces (or in Sidebery's terms "panels")
- Clearing cookies for individual tabs etc.
- Also automatic nesting of tabs whenever a new tab opens. Since it make sense to group relevant tabs together
Mainly the first function of nesting tabs to 3 or more levels (instead of stacking to just 2) will be extremely useful for higher order of organization
@mahirushiina You can forget it,
Tree-Style Tabshas 210 votes since 2018 and nothing happened. Just keep using Firefox with Sidebery (or Floorp).
@npro Oh. Yeah I use Firefox very often especially with Sidebery. I was making the edit for automatic nesting of tabs when I saw your reply. I didn't know about the pending issue. Sidebery is extremely good and I have seen no Chromium extension matching it in any way. I use Sidebery as my vertical tab and customized my Firefox to get rid of tabs and made Sidebery autohide when not hovered. It is so good that I love to see them in Vivaldi as well
@mahirushiina said in Sidebery-like Features:
Sidebery is extremely good and I have seen no Chromium extension matching it in any way.
It is so good that I love to see them in Vivaldi as well
I feel the same (as many others too) and I really tried using the Window Panel as a replacement for the Tab Bar for very long but after all the years of not improving anything in tab management (not seeing how Sidebery does things easily and very conveniently) I eventually gave up. They just don't want to bring feature parity and more to the Window Panel. For example - the very simple - middle-clicking a Tab Stack to close it. (Tab Bar doesn't have something like that either and all 3 options are basically just bad).
@mahirushiina i've lost count of the number of posts i've made in others' threads, & threads of my own, over the past several years here extolling first
tst, & later
sideberyafter i discovered it, & requesting / pleading for vivaldi to adopt this brilliant functionality. almost nobody is interested here; there's just crickets from the v team, & active antagonistic mocking of the idea by some longterm v users here. the three native vivaldi tab stacking options were "okay" back in the day, but are entirely inadequate once anyone interested in sophisticated tab management has found tst but especially sidebery.
this abject disinterest [apparently] in moving in this direction was THE reason my 2015+ passion for vivaldi progressively dimmed over the years, & with the advent of
floorp+
sideberyi now have my new fav browser.
alas, poor vivaldi.
active antagonistic mocking of the idea by some longterm v users here
Yeah. I have seen this for many ideas here. I exactly know who the main one who does this. Had he been removed, Vivaldi's market share would have sky rocketed.
floorp + sidebery i now have my new fav browser.
Also, is there any reason for choosing Floorp+Sidebery instead of just Firefox with Sidebery. I have tried Floorp before. I didn't like it. It has notes and Workspaces. But I can use panels in Sidebery as Workspaces which I am doing now. I just use Firefox Nightly + Sidebery now. Any other reason for Floorp?
@mahirushiina said in Sidebery-like Features:
I just use Firefox Nightly + Sidebery
ditto me, for years once i began falling out of love with v, until i found
floorplast year. fwiw, these are my reasons for preferring floorp [& fyi, i have tried a few times to revert to nightly but keep coming back home to floorp, haha]:
- vivaldi-esque separate sidepanel, independent of default firefox sidebar, for user-configurable [& again clearly vivaldi-esque] webpanels
- tab split view
- native workspaces [atm this is only compatible with floorp's own vertical tabs, & with tst, but not sidebery, which makes the browser go nuts. however i have read in the github sites of both floorp & sidebery that both devs are interested in collaborating to make sidebery 100% compatible in floorp... so watch that space! in the meantime i, like you, use multiplpe sidebery tabpanels as my workspaces]
- native UI tweaks just by toggling settings buttons, instead of needing to muck about with custom css
- native notes
- native profile-switcher [i use this very often, & it's entirely reliable, unlike merely using the addon in nightly which always sooner or later fails for me]
- for those who care about it [NOT me, ha!] floorp now also accommodates PWAs
of those, 1 & 2 are mandatory for me; if nightly would also gain them i would happily return to nightly + sidebery, but til then i "can't".
@mahirushiina said in Sidebery-like Features:
know who the main one who does this
actually it's been many more than only one person, although... yes, there's one in particular...
fwiw...
for a few years i used to believe that i would happily return to v as my default if & once it gained sidebery parity. these days i believe that less & less, coz...
- i energetically dislike chromium & its browser "market" hegemony
- v has gone down rabbit burrows of supreme disinterest & aversion to me [eg mail]
- this might seem really trivial & odd, but for me it's a sentinel of broader ills; nightly & floorp have fab picture-in-picture functionality, which i use heaps, whilst v's remains very underwhelming & inadequate
@ybjrepnfr said in Sidebery-like Features:
- native UI tweaks just by toggling settings buttons, instead of needing to muck about with custom css
and trying to look for and... decypher cryptic entries in a sea of them in
about:config
@ybjrepnfr Oh thank you so much. I never knew Floorp had a tab-split view.
