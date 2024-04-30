Mouse Buttons Bug
Hello,
After many years of using Chrome I switched to Vivaldi a while back, Chrome's latest none configurable redesign that made everything huge for no reason whatsoever (thanks for the compact layout) and all the extra steps it all of a sudden took to do everything finally pushed me over the edge.
Overall the experience have been great, sure the handling of bookmarks leave a lot to be desired in my opinion and it was a bit irksome to have to enable CSS to be able to get rid of the ugly white background in the active tab icons, but apart from that I've liked it a lot.
However now I've run into an issue that must be a bug, if not it's a at least very weird.
My "Startup Page" is Google, so when I launch Vivaldi that's the place I end up, if I then continue to browse from there my mouse side buttons don't work for navigation back and forward no matter what I do.
However as soon as I open the "Start Page" the buttons magically start to work, I can then close it again and navigation with the mouse buttons works just as it should from there on.
So for now I tend to open Vivaldi, browse for a bit and then press the mouse buttons only to realize it's not working followed by the process of opening and closing the "Start Page", it's mildly annoying to say the least.
Info:
Vivaldi, latest version
Windows 10, all updates.
Steel Series Rival 5 mouse with their software installed.
Works in every other application without any workaround.
Regards
SuedKAT
@SuedKAT Bugs in software are normal. With such complex software there will never be a version that is bug-free.
Vivaldi is highly customisable, so there are numerous work arounds, or one can create one to suit one’s workflow.
For me, GestureLeft and GestureRight are by far the most efficient way to navigation through a tab’s history. Check that Mouse Gestures are enabled in Settings, Mouse.
@SuedKAT Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I tried reproducing this on my Win10 system with a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.7 Stable, by setting Google dot com as the homepage and starting from there. No luck.
I doubt this is mouse-specific, but possibly some driver issue. I have a Corsair mouse but no vendor software, just stock Windows drivers.
Are you able to reproduce this in a clean profile, and write up the steps needed to recreate the issue?
@Pesala
As a senior developer/configurations manager my self I'm well aware of that, however by just looking at Chrome or Edge as an example, what I and many others look at as bugs are in their eyes "features". Thankfully comparing Chrome or Edge with Vivaldi in terms of configurability of such "features" makes it obvious why many around me are looking for alternatives for what once was considered "the browser". Chrome have sadly become the next Internet Explorer, they are so big they think no matter what they do they can't fail. Also not to forget, this forum exists and the developers and community actually work for a better experience rather than the alternative, something Chrome and Edge users can only dream about.
I've tried gestures in various OS and software in the past but never liked the concept, it just feels clunky and cumbersome, for me personally it's just smoother and easier to press the two buttons located right under my thumb. That (among other things) is why I could never get comfortable using iOS in the past when my work provided me with an iPhone, rather than just pressing the convenient "Back" button that was always located in the same place I either had to play the "guess where the app developer placed the back button" game or use cumbersome gestures, for me that just felt like I was using a toy rather than an actual work tool. However to Vivaldi's credit, the implementation of them are among the best I've seen, they actually work!
@Pathduck
I tried a clean profile and everything worked, I restored my profile and the issue came back (as expected). I did however notice that it wasn't the case that I needed to open the "Start Page" as I thought before, I just needed to open more than one tab and visit that tab regardless of content for it to work. I played around some with the settings, the blocking etc but nothing seemed to work, then I decided to clean my history and when I opened up the browser again I noticed that the popup about if I want to accept or reject cookies on Google was in one of my Web Panels rather than on the actual page.
That got me thinking, could they be the cause, so I removed the most obvious one first, Google Maps, that fixed the popup sometimes showing in that web panel rather than on the main Google page however my issue remained.
I then removed my second and last web panel which was my local towns weather from YR dot no and that solved it.
At the moment I'm not sure if I want to run without my web panels or if I want to open and visit two tabs as a workaround but regardless of what I decide in the end I was able to get the same behavior on a fresh profile so it may be an issue there worth looking into.
Regards
SuedKAT
@SuedKAT said in Mouse Buttons Bug:
I then removed my second and last web panel which was my local towns weather from YR dot no and that solved it.
Good thinking that it might be related to web panels
I can confirm this happening when adding for instance:
https://www.yr.no/nb/v%C3%A6rvarsel/daglig-tabell/1-72837/Norge/Oslo/Oslo/Oslo
To a web panel and restarting Vivaldi.
Does not seem related to whether Google is the Home page or not.
Kind of seems adding any sort of web page to a new web panel triggers the issue on startup.
I got the same just using the Start Page and navigating from there.
It does not happen if opening a new tab, so it's just the first tab opened after start.
If opening a new tab and moving back to the first tab, it works again.
Also seems like adding any new web panel creates the problem.
So, something about certain web panels "stealing focus" for mouse input events I guess?
I recommend you report a bug for this - I can confirm it internally.
Make sure you write the bug report as step-by-step instructions instead of elaborating too much. Keep it simple, just the steps needed to reproduce the problem. Also link back to this topic.
Already reported and confirmed issue: VB-104567
Perhaps this bug:
VB-104567 "Navigation with mouse side buttons fails in webpage after use in webpanel"
-
@DoctorG Yep, that's the one - I couldn't find it
Ahrrg, nasty bug! i had trouble when i opens mastodon in webpanel and focused web page. No reaction of mouse buttons, i had ti restart.
-
Ah, good to see that a bug report already exists, I'll keep my web panels and use my workaround for now and hope for an update as soon as possible. For a while I was thinking I had to look outside to see the weather rather than use the web panels, imagine the horror
Thanks for the help and info guys!
Regards
SuedKAT