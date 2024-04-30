desktop window size
When I open a new window, Vivaldi automatically opens it to take up about 2/3 of my desktop. Since I like it to use almost all of the desktop I then manually increase the size. Is there a way of getting it to open to a specific size, or to remember the size I last used?
Hi,
Please, check here:
ah, thank you both. I haven't been using Vivaldi that long, less than a year. I thought it just started doing it when I tried out Stage Manager on the Mac, because that pushed everything to a smaller size to accomodate Stage Manager. When I turned off Stage Manager, some things went back to normal and others didn't.
@Lighthouse812
Yes,
But seems to triggered by a couple or more things.
Dual screen
Full screen at close
As some recently saw when searched.
So check on your set up.
@Newman99 Normally Vivaldi opens full screen for me every time EXCEPT if Vivaldi crashes on start. After those times when Vivaldi fails to start, the windows are like you describe when Vivaldi finally does start.
@Lighthouse812 Opera has a similar problem if you start with the Speed dial page. My advice to a user there was to save a session containing just the Speed dial page, and set Opera to use that session - and judging by his reply it seems to work.