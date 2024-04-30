New Tab button with vertical tabs has moved with 6.7 update
dannymestriner
I have my tabs on the left side, and with the latest update the New Tab button has moved from "below last tab" to all the way down next to the cloud sync and closed tabs buttons.
I was kinda used to always click below the last tab for opening a new tab, now I always have to move all the way down, even if I have only 1 tab open. It might sound like a minor thing, but it's a thing I have to re-learn doing.
Is there maybe a way to make it optional, or was this a conscious design choice?
dannymestriner
@DoctorG alright my bad! I checked the Windows forums specifically and didn't see any mention of this on there so that's why I thought it wasn't talked about yet.
