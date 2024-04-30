Pinned tabs in groups?
Coming from Arc i am very used to pinned tabs. I am trying to recreate the Arc tab management in Vivaldi. One feature is to have pinned tabs in groups in the side bar. Is this possible? Can i group pinned tabs?
qjava Vivaldi Team
You can create a tab stack (for example, by dragging and dropping bookmarks on top of each other) and pin it (right click -> 'Pin Tab Stack').
To have tabs on the side, change the position of the tab bar in settings - Tabs -> Tab Bar Position.
You can learn more in about tabs stacks our help