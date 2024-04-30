Solved Restart broken?
Today, to change a configuration I needed to restart Vivaldi. This was usually done with a shortcut. But this time when I put it on, absolutely nothing happened. Afterwards he tried to type
vivaldi: // restart
in the address bar directly. With this Vivaldi closed, but it would not start again.
Has the code changed or what happened? so far I never had problems with this in previous versions of Vivaldi.
I'll wait a bit, if someone else has the same problems and try a few things, before submitting a bugreport
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 stable Windows 10 22H2
@Catweazle The bookmark will not work if you have enabled Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
@Catweazle said in Restart broken?:
vivaldi: // restart
It should be
vivaldi://restart(without any spaces).
@Pesala,I know, In the shortcut and in the Adress Bar I wrote it without spaces, only in this post I wrote it with spaces, an lapsus.
vivaldi://restart
@Catweazle i tried
vivaldi://restartas bookmark and in address field and it worked. 6.7.3329.21 Win 11
@DoctorG, in adress bar now works but not as bookmark. Well for the moment I can life with this, I don't need it so often. Anyway I?ll continue testing some options.
@Catweazle the same with
chrome://restart?
@Hadden89, I'll test it later, anyway I don't like much to put Chrome in a Vivaldi command. Until now I don't only understand why the Bookmark worked until now, before updating Vivaldi.
@Catweazle The bookmark will not work if you have enabled Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
Hi,
Here it's added as submenu in the Home and Menu buttons.
Works fine
@Pesala, that was it, thanks. In the mornings I'm a little thick
