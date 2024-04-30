Today, to change a configuration I needed to restart Vivaldi. This was usually done with a shortcut. But this time when I put it on, absolutely nothing happened. Afterwards he tried to type

vivaldi: // restart

in the address bar directly. With this Vivaldi closed, but it would not start again.

Has the code changed or what happened? so far I never had problems with this in previous versions of Vivaldi.

I'll wait a bit, if someone else has the same problems and try a few things, before submitting a bugreport

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 stable Windows 10 22H2