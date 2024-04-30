Setting to disable ad blocker on certain site doesn't work and how to change username
I'm brand new to vivaldi. It seems to be very customizable as I consider which browser I'm transitioning to away from google.
I added a site to the exceptions list and refreshed the page, but I still get the message that I am blocking ads on its site.
Also, how can I change my registered username?
Thanks@!
Maybe the block is made from a tracker list, so ensure the site is on "not blocking"
I fear is not possible.
You can't.
But as a "new member" you lose nothing by creating a new username and abandoning this one.
