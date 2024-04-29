Unable to Delete Feeds from Panel
ThirdGenerationAI reported the same issue.
I can delete feeds from the Settings dialogs, but not from the Feeds Panel.
I do get the dialog, but clicking on Del does nothing.
@Pesala Here on Linux Mint, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17, it works as it should.
@Dancer18 Still happening here, on Windows 10.
After ‘deleting’ the feed, focus jumps to the next feed, but the deleted feed remains. Only deleting from Settings, Feeds, works for me.
@Pesala Wasn't this a bug in a much earlier version of vivaldi? Anyway - a bug report could be made, even if it only affects you for now. (I assume that you have already tried it in a fresh profile )
darkstill777 Banned
@Dancer18 The bug was reported for Snapshot 3329.14 — I am running Snapshot 3329.19 so I assumed that the bug was not fixed yet.
I didn’t yet manage to reproduce it on a fresh Standalone install.
it was the case, that you could delete the feed by accident, if the focus was not at the feed item but at the feed itself. this was fixed with the last or the one before. maybe @gmg know something more
€dit: works for me with the actual snapshot, both deleting a feed from mail panel or rss panel