Bookmark menus unexpectedly became double-spaced
mongoose71
Greetings,
How can I change bookmark menus back to single spacing?
Search engine searches yield that the Vivaldihooks-master is the solution. Unfortunately that's a Windows only application. Other search results were off topic.
If theres a settings adjustment fix, it's either missing or well hidden.
I left Firefox and became a Vivaldi user because of Firefox obnoxious double spacing. Any advice will be most appreciated,
Many thanks.
