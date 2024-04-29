Hello everyone, I'm not sure if you guys are experiencing this or not. It's my first time using Vivaldi; I installed it on my Windows, Fedora, and Mac. All the platforms block ads on YouTube except for MacOS. The statistics show that it's blocking ads and trackers, but when I click on a video, the ads still show up. Is this a bug?

I tested it out with uBlock Origin, with the native blocker disabled, and the ads stopped showing up. So I'm confused because on Windows and Linux, the ads on YouTube are blocked, but when it comes to MacOS, the ads are not blocked.

The sources I used are:

Tracker Blocking Source: DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar and EasyPrivacy

Ad Blocking Source: ABP Anti-Circumvention, AdBlock Warning Removal, Allow ads from partner, EasyList, Hagezi Light DNS Blocklist, Hagezi TIF Medium, and Fanboy Annoyance.

I’m using Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21