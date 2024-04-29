✌[Resolved] Could we Drag and Drop tabs directly into a bookmark bar folder please ?
Hi everyone ,
I KNOW we can D&D tabs on the bookmark bar via the left bookmark pane BUT... as in Firefox, wouldn't it be wonderful to directly D&D them in the bookmark bar folder ? When we have folders in the bookmark bar, it would be WONDERFUL to be able to D&D tabs over the folder, making it automatically expand, and enabling us to position our grabbed tab link at the desired position... WITHOUT having to resort to the left bookmark pane... PLEASE ?
PS: same behavior with external url links (from Thunderbird per instance) would be nice too
Many thanks.
Best regards,
iBenny
@stargate I think this is a duplicate of Drag and Drop New Bookmarks into Bookmark Bar Folders.
As I mentioned in that thread, it is already easy to add the active tab to any bookmark folder by right-clicking on the target folder on the bookmark bar.
I don’t think D&D would make it any easier. Try this method and see if it works for you.
Hi Pesala !
Your action adds the link to the left of the bookmarks bar, not into the folder.
YES, we can D&D the tab over a folder and it adds it on top of the folder link list. Still, it would be nice that the folder expands allowing us to drop the link at the exact place we want to.
Actually, its a two steps action instead of a one step action : after having added the link to a folder, we have to open the folder and move the dropped link to the desired place.
Many thanks.
Best regards,
iBenny
@stargate said in Could we Drag and Drop tabs directly into the bookmark bar please ?:
Your action adds the link to the left of the bookmarks bar, not into the folder.
Clearly, you did not follow my instructions.
- Open the target bookmark bar folder
- Right-click on the bookmark, after which you want to add the bookmark
- Add active tab
In this case, we cannot add the new bookmark as the first one in the folder, but anywhere else is fine.
@Pesala said in Could we Drag and Drop tabs directly into the bookmark bar please ?:
Clearly, you did not follow my instructions.
Damn... indeed !
Your way is a nice workaround !
Many thanks !
Best regards,
iBenny
