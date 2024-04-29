Hi everyone ,

I KNOW we can D&D tabs on the bookmark bar via the left bookmark pane BUT... as in Firefox, wouldn't it be wonderful to directly D&D them in the bookmark bar folder ? When we have folders in the bookmark bar, it would be WONDERFUL to be able to D&D tabs over the folder, making it automatically expand, and enabling us to position our grabbed tab link at the desired position... WITHOUT having to resort to the left bookmark pane... PLEASE ?

PS: same behavior with external url links (from Thunderbird per instance) would be nice too

Many thanks.

Best regards,

iBenny