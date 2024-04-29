Why did you move the plus sign for a new tab down? It’s
Yaroslav16
It’s inconvenient when you work with all the tabs at the top and you have to constantly move your mouse down for a new tab!
yojimbo274064400
@Yaroslav16, what happens if you double click in the empty space below the last tab?
Double-click anywhere on the empty area of the tab bar to open a new tab. I’ll look into adding some better visual clues or a hint about this capability.
Hi,
Continue here please.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97191/v-6-7-vertical-tabs-new-tab-button-moved-to-end-of-side-tab-bar
Thx
