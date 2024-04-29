(BUG VB-106057) Translation doesn't work
I'm trying to make Vivaldi translate (for example) https://gitee.com/alwcel/FolderMeta
- The icon in the address bar does not appear
- The manual option doesn't work via quick command
- The manual option doesn't work via keyboard shortcut
- The manual option doesn't work via entry added to context menu
Tested first with
Automatically Offer to Translate Pagesturned ON, then OFF, nothing works.
Any other way to trigger the translation on any webpage?
Viv 6.7.3329.17 (stable x64) on Win11
@DavidBevi Which UI language is set?
Which language is set in page?
It shouldn't matter the language(s), I want to be able to translate any webpage.
I get from this official page that I should be able to. Am I wrong?
https://vivaldi.com/features/translate/
@DavidBevi Works with 6.7.3329.19/21.
Ii have German UI and in Settings → General → Language → HTTP Accept Language: en-GB,en,de-DE
@DavidBevi The web page tells it is: lang='zh-CN'
@DavidBevi The translator icon appears only when UI language ≠ webpage language.
@DavidBevi said in BUG? Translation doesn't work:
It shouldn't matter the language(s), I want to be able to translate any webpage.
I get from this official page that I should be able to. Am I wrong?
@DavidBevi Have you enabled ths automatic translation in Settings → General?
Which User Interface language have you set?
Which Accept Langiages?
@DoctorG Thanks.
zh-CNis not in my lists (UI=
en, accepted-langs=
it_IT,
it,
en_US,
en), so icon not appearing is a bug. I'll report it via method found in the link you posted
- how can I make Vivaldi able to translate ANY webpage? Preferably without setting my language to Klingon
@DavidBevi I tested with italian UI and accepted-langs=it_IT,it,en_US,en
Works
@DavidBevi said in BUG? Translation doesn't work:
UI=en, accepted-langs=it_IT,it,en_US,en
Ah, i see, this gives me no translate icon in address field. Strange.
You should report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
How to report bug: please attach 2 files in your report.
Bug report page: select 1 attachment.
🫤 ...guess I'll "attach" the link to this post...
@DavidBevi Report the bug at https://vivaldi.com/de/bugreport/ and attach as zip file.
You can add more information when you reply to mail you got after reoprt at bug tracker.
@DoctorG said ⟪
zip file⟫.
I'm a moron
VB-106057
@DavidBevi Was confirmed now.
Thanks for report.
@DoctorG thank you.
...but what about forcing translate-page?
@DavidBevi I have no solution.