New (6.7) minimal height of vertical tabs causes inconvenient need to scroll

Hi,

I'm a user of vertical tabs (left) and this change in 6.7 is really making my life with tabs so much worse.

From the release notes:

[Tabs] Thumbnails should have a minimum height when shown “left” or “right” (VB-77184)

I often have many more tabs than fit on my screen with the minimum height. I enjoy to have thumbnails when there is room, but given the choice between having to scroll and not having thumbnails, the scrolling is the far worse option. The thumbnails getting smaller and smaller actually provided a nice subtle feedback on "tab pressure", nudging me to clean up when it got to too many, now they just go off screen and might even be forgotten. Not all my stacks are visible anymore, making drag and drop to add a tab to them a potential nightmare, having to nudge my way to the right stack through the scrolling bar.

I'd love to be able to configure the minimum height.

For now, I think I'll switch off thumbnails completely.

I've seen that modding of the UI is possible via CSS, if anyone has some pointers on what to override to just get rid of the minimum height, I'd be delighted. If I find the time, I'll go do some research on that myself.

Am I the only one bothered by this change?

Best wishes,

Philipp