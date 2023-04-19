+1 for this request.

I'm not a programmer so maybe there is a good reason but I've never understood why such arbitrary numbers are hard coded into so much software on how much one can stretch a side panel or similar. The Vivaldi side panel Window view can be expanded to take up more than half the screen, so how hard can it be to give us some more adjustment with side tabs?

Humorously, side tabs can be collapsed to nothing more than a small icon, which is a nice option to have, yet cannot be expanded much. On the other hand the side panel window can be made larger than one would ever need, but is limited in how much you can collapse it.