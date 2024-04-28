supress warning downloading files from unsafe locations
With latest Vivaldi 6.7 I can finally download files from unsafe locations reliably, but there's a warning every time.
How can it be turned off or, at least, remember the choice for each location. It's very annoying having it pop up all the time.
@vulture The warning in "Save As" dialog can not be disabled.
ah, too bad...
I hope the team considers this as an option in the future
thx for the answer
@vulture do you have a link where it happens?
Sure, downloading anything from aminet.net or os4depot.net triggers the warning
edit:
Hmmmm, strangely enough, not every dl link triggers the warning, here's one that always does tho:
https://aminet.net/driver/other/anaiis_boot.lha
@vulture Enable "Phishing and Malware protection" if you don't already have it enabled. Does it still happen?
EDIT
It should work after doing that. It's a known issue from what I could gather
I enabled it and restarted Vivaldi (just to be sure), but didn't change anything for me
@vulture It's really strange, they are just LHA archives. Windows doesn't even know what to do about such files, it's mostly used by AmigaOS.
I don't get any warning whether "Phishing and Malware protection" is enabled or not.
But this is the big problem with the "FileTypesPolicies" - it seems almost random in how it decides what is "dangerous" or not. I have several time lobbied the Vivaldi team to just disable this Chromium "security theater" in Vivaldi.
@vulture Use a different browser for downloads if Vivaldi is disturbung you with such warnings.
@vulture Wait - are you running an old version?
When reporting an issue, please post your OS and Vivaldi version information from the Help > About menu.
First step of Troubleshooting is updating the browser.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
If I download an executable file from my home page I get a message from Windows Defender that I must scan it. After the scan, the download completes OK.
-
@vulture I get no warning on such file. 6.7.3329.21 Win 11
Perhaps update of components help, open in address field
vivaldi://components, select all buttons "Check for Update" and restart.
@DoctorG said in supress warning downloading files from unsafe locations:
vivaldi://components
Everything was already up to date, thx for trying to help me tho
@Pathduck said in supress warning downloading files from unsafe locations:
I don't get any warning
Me neither. Since eons. Unsure why, and unsure if is ok to have to .ps .vbs and .cmd fetched without any sort of warning