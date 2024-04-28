@Hadden89

I haven't tried reinstalling Tab Suspender, considering how much it may have messed up using it, I don't really want to mess with it again. But I guess I should still give it a go. But if it has a positive effect then the question becomes how do you get rid of it without it messing up your profile?

Edit: I did reinstall the extension but it took me around 8min to be able to work with Vivaldi again after I restarted it. Not an improvement. And even the "twitter frame" issue persisted.

Edit2: Vivaldi dragged my whole system into a freeze and I had to hard reset it to get things working again.

Edit3: I again disabled all extensions but made sure to restart Vivaldi after (I believe I did that before to) but now the "twitter frame" issue is "fixed" so I guess I should figure out which extension is problematic, I hope things don't go more wrong again.

Edit4: I turned on all the extensions one by one and reloaded the "twitter frame" issue page. None caused an issue. Then I restarted the browser, still it's working fine. The only thing that may have had anything to do with things (totally not sure) is that I put all the tabs in the 3rd window I have open into a workspace, now each window has it own workspace open. Well anyway fingers crossed it keeps working ok.

How do I export tabs as a session?

Removing all the extensions I would rather avoid. As for instance my Tor Browser extension was hard to set up and I don't remember how I got it to work.

Vivaldi blocker is off by default, I let uBlock handle that stuff and it isn't blocking that I checked.