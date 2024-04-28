Vivaldi behaving badly after disabling/removing Tab Suspender
As the title says.
- I've disabled all extensions. Didn't improve anything.
- Using a different profile things are fine, so something in my main profile is probably messed up. But I really don't want to start fresh as over the years I've adjusted things to my liking and I don't remember or kept a list of all that I've adjusted let alone remember how it was all done.
As for the bad behavior.
- Slowdowns (" random"?), for instance when I earlier opened another profile it was like no response and when I had moved on I guess like 5min past it suddenly popped open.
- After a restart things can stay unresponsive for a long time up to or maybe over 10min.
- On this website https://www.ninefornews.nl/of-bilderberg-een-soort-wereldregering-achter-de-schermen-werd-dit-zei-prins-bernhard-erover/ all the pages with a twitter "frame" for instance never load it and the X to stop loading the page is unresponsive, reloading the page therefor is also not possible unless I hit F5 but that doesn't solve anything.
I was wondering is there a way to start fresh but then apply settings and such maybe in a similar way as how it was done with FEBE on firefox?
What can I do to try and fix this problem?
- Does it work if you enable back the tab suspender?
- Does it work if you close all the opened tabs (if you need export them as session)
- Does it work if you actually remove all the extensions?
sometimes, disabling is not sufficent. You may want to start with the ones about social media/blockers
- Does it work if you actually disable vivaldi blocker (the missing content on the page might be due too a too much aggressive filter list)
start fresh but then apply settings
Not possible, that I know. Sync migrate some settings, but not all of them.
@Hadden89
I haven't tried reinstalling Tab Suspender, considering how much it may have messed up using it, I don't really want to mess with it again. But I guess I should still give it a go. But if it has a positive effect then the question becomes how do you get rid of it without it messing up your profile?
Edit: I did reinstall the extension but it took me around 8min to be able to work with Vivaldi again after I restarted it. Not an improvement. And even the "twitter frame" issue persisted.
Edit2: Vivaldi dragged my whole system into a freeze and I had to hard reset it to get things working again.
Edit3: I again disabled all extensions but made sure to restart Vivaldi after (I believe I did that before to) but now the "twitter frame" issue is "fixed" so I guess I should figure out which extension is problematic, I hope things don't go more wrong again.
Edit4: I turned on all the extensions one by one and reloaded the "twitter frame" issue page. None caused an issue. Then I restarted the browser, still it's working fine. The only thing that may have had anything to do with things (totally not sure) is that I put all the tabs in the 3rd window I have open into a workspace, now each window has it own workspace open. Well anyway fingers crossed it keeps working ok.
How do I export tabs as a session?
Removing all the extensions I would rather avoid. As for instance my Tor Browser extension was hard to set up and I don't remember how I got it to work.
Vivaldi blocker is off by default, I let uBlock handle that stuff and it isn't blocking that I checked.
@endemion said in Vivaldi behaving badly after disabling/removing Tab Suspender:
How do I export tabs as a session?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/#Access_the_Sessions_Panel
Perhaps moving the tabs within the windows have unstucked the things. Strange. Never heard about similar issues with tab suspender, but we can never really know with extensions (reason why often the first thing asked is disable/remove them). I think you can remove suspender as it seems unrelated.
Common extensions which are more prone to cause quirks:
- adblockers
- tracking blockers
- extensions for links
- extensions for socials.
@Hadden89 said in Vivaldi behaving badly after disabling/removing Tab Suspender:
I think you can remove suspender as it seems unrelated.
Oh I did, I think somewhere between edit 1 and 2 (hard to tell where exactly with all the slowdowns/unresponsiveness/freezing).
I'll just manually do the "hibernate background tabs" from time to time, too bad the native implementation doesn't let you set a time for tabs to go into hibernation. The algorithm seems to be based on how much memory you have available, I have plenty but I still don't want tabs to be active all the time and potentially mess with other apps needing memory like games and also it's a matter of speed at the restart stage (updates, reboots etc).
edit1: Oh wait there is a "memory saver" option, guess that'll do something, guess I expected such a setting to be grouped together with "lazy load".
Addition to edit1: Oh it seems the native suspender is a new Vivaldi 6.7 feature, I thought it had been there long since but never noticed it but it wasn't actually there.
edit2: At another page the "twitter issue" was back but now it was a reCAPTCHA not showing up. At some point my whole system froze again. I ended up disabling all extensions and re-enabling them one by one but this time I did a Vivaldi restart each time (I cheated a little by running a batch script to kill all Vivaldi processes, can be quicker than using "Exit"). Seems 'Vanilla Cookie Manager' was the actual culprit and it's apparently a dead extension, I replaced it with Cookiebro (not really used it yet).
Knowing the actual culprit I'm going back to Tab Suspender... NOT just kidding
I mean the now native tab suspension feature is actually working nicely. Startup is way quicker than with Tab Suspender although I'm not sure how much Vanilla may have interfered.
Hi,
Check at
chrome://discards
chrome://chrome-urls
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108
I appreciate the input. As I wasn't aware of those links, seems like it could come in handy at some point. But I'm not sure what specifically you intend me to do with it in relation to this topics ((probably) now solved) issue?
-
There you can set up more and faster Hibernation options