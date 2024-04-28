How to i prevent backspace from going back a page or closing the tab entirely?
-
It's pretty annoying and i would like to turn it off.
-
@DFJK Settings, Keyboard, Page, History Back, and delete the
Backspaceshortcut.
-
Bkm9753Adct
I couldn't replicate your problem. But it sounds like your complaint isn't with Vivaldi but with a back button on your mouse. Do you have a wireless mouse, and a Logitech wireless mouse in particular, with two buttons on the left side?
-
@Bkm9753Adct I don't think this is about the mouse..
I also have had to remove the backspace keyboard shortcut because it kept interfering. There were other reports about this on the forum. It's hard to replicate... removing backspace from the keyboard shortcuts is the easiest remedy.
-
@WildEnte It is easy to see what the issue is. When editing text, backspace deletes the previous text.
If the page somehow gets focus, then backspace goes back in history, so edits can be lost.
I think it would be best to remove Backspace for History Back by default.
-
@Pesala This worked, thanks!
-
Bkm9753Adct
-
@Bkm9753Adct
Yeah but that isn't the issue, everyone uses backspace from time to time but with this standard shortcut things can get messed up if you think the focus isn't on the text area you thought it was on.
That said I've never had it happen to me.