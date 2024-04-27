Mail error not loading body
-
Anyone encountering this problem lately? Besides resetting system & re-opening Vivaldi mail, does anyone have further suggestions what I can look for? TIA
PS: google mail is working. So is vivaldi.net
-
@janrif is isolated to some mails or happen on all mails within the vivaldi account?
have you offline prefetch enabled? (will download mails per account for a quicker access)
(I always prefetch mails to avoid this delay)
-
@Hadden89 said in Mail error not loading body:
is isolated to some mails or happen on all mails within the vivaldi account?
have you offline prefetch enabled? (will download mails per account for a quicker access)
@Hadden89 It was isolated to Google within Vivaldi but Google Mail worked fine within Google so it seemed to me that the problem might be between Vivaldi Mail & Gmail but I have changed my settings to see if that helps. Thank you.