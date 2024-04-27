Solved Can I return to old context menu design?
justusklodd
After update i got this new rounded menus with large fonts and tons of negative space. It's horrible. Not only it goes against common Windows 10 UI design rules, sometimes i need to scroll(!) to see the full thing. It's absurd. There must be an option to bring normal menus back. Please?
Hi,
Aside from the above
This would be more the setting you are looking for
chrome://flags/#customize-chrome-side-panel
Disable it
@Zalex108
This will do to revert to the old context menu, Disable that flags
No need to tick the Compact Layout in the Setting.
@ilhamine
before: I can't see the search with google, I have to hover my mouse
after: back to old
justusklodd
Thank you all!