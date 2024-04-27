ExpressVPN extension not rendering
wintercoast
After upgrading to 6.7 and also happened with 6.6 I think.
This is what I should expect to see (Brave example)
But I see this in Vivaldi
The last time this happened I uninstalled and reinstalled the extension and that fixed it, but no joy this time.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Happens here as well
Report to Bug Tracker and the Express VPN for a faster fix.
W11 22H3
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 70a2f5a16071836018e8cb6c2ca7e835a78e4fa5 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2361)