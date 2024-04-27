@Catweazle said in Is Cookie Autodelete dead?:

@ImaginaryFreedom, same with the Site Bleacher extension without updates since several years, but still works as it should for me.

I wish CAD still worked for me.

But it is now silently leaving privacy-invasive content it's supposed to be removing. For a content-blocker, that's basically 100% failure as far as I'm concerned.

With one possible caveat: I am now having a bunch of crashing issues with Vivaldi again, like I had 1-2 years ago. It happened today.

The way it manifests now is that it will just silently crash and close all windows. Unlike the previous crashing issue here, when you reopen it, it will reopen (lazy open) all open windows and tabs. (apparently including dynamic states like cookies, even preserving logins)

I only noticed later that one of those windows I hadn't noticed on re-launch (which was open on a secondary display hidden behind another window) contained an open tab for the same domain as the "failed to clear" cookies.

So it's possible that the reason those cookies didn't get deleted was because there was actually a tab still open referencing them, that I couldn't see.

That leaves us with the basic Vivaldi crashing problem...