Can't Use Backup key
skyisthela
Due to the recent update, my vivaldi was buggy and broken (happens with nearly all major updates). I couldn't figure out what the issue was so I did a fresh reinstall of vivaldi because it just refused to work at all, it was frozen for a solid 20-30 minutes after starting up the browser. But when I was trying to sync all my data I couldn't remember my encryption key; I went to my phone which was logged in and synced, found out it was also broken because apparently Android has issues saving the backup key, I was able to use adb to fix the issue but when trying to use the actual backup keys it still refuses to sync. I'm not sure what to do, I don't wan to just delete all my data.
Vivaldi Version: | 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: | After latest update
OS / Version / DE | Windows 10 Version 20H2 (Build 19042.985)
@skyisthela Clicking "Reset Remote Data" in Settings > Sync does just what is says - it deletes the Remote Data - not the data on your local system.
So if you have your data (bookmarks, logins, notes, settings etc) on your local machine, just reset the remote data, sign in again.
This time remember to save your encryption key in a safe place.
You have to sign in to Sync again on all devices and they will start syncing.