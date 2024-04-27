Due to the recent update, my vivaldi was buggy and broken (happens with nearly all major updates). I couldn't figure out what the issue was so I did a fresh reinstall of vivaldi because it just refused to work at all, it was frozen for a solid 20-30 minutes after starting up the browser. But when I was trying to sync all my data I couldn't remember my encryption key; I went to my phone which was logged in and synced, found out it was also broken because apparently Android has issues saving the backup key, I was able to use adb to fix the issue but when trying to use the actual backup keys it still refuses to sync. I'm not sure what to do, I don't wan to just delete all my data.

Vivaldi Version: | 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Since when happens: | After latest update

OS / Version / DE | Windows 10 Version 20H2 (Build 19042.985)