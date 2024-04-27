V6.7 Poor Font Rendering
-
Compared with most browers on my OLED display, Vivalid V6.6.3271.61 had proper font rendering under Windows. Text is clear and proper looking.
That changed with the update to V6.7. Font rendering is now terrible like most other browsers. Is there any way to fix this, revert to V6.6 font renderer?
-
RasheedHolland
Can you perhaps give some examples of websites, where you see this problem?
-
Literally any website. Like gmail and chat. Or google. OR any news site. The UI. The entire browser.
Font rendering is perfect on V6.6.3271.61 and broken on V6.7. Before font rendering looks like the same as anywhere else in windows. Now the text looks overly thick and blurry on a 100% scale 1440 height OLED monitor.
-
Are the same Fonts / Size selected at each V Version?
-
Font settings in the settings window are identical between the two versions.
How it looks before. Normal thickness, sharp.
How it looks after upgrading to V6.7. This thicker rendering looks horrible on a QD-OLED display.
-
On mobile I've seen an entry regarding Fonts at Flags.
Check on Desktop
-
This is caused by changes in Chrome 124, specifically Chromium now respects the Windows ClearType settings. At least the impression I've gotten from some light research. Personally I don't notice any difference at all in Win10.
https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/25/24111273/microsoft-google-chrome-text-rendering-improvements
https://www.askvg.com/fix-font-looks-bold-and-blurry-after-upgrading-to-chrome-124-or-later/
https://winaero.com/chrome-124-improves-font-rendering-bookmarks-and-password-manager/
https://winaero.com/how-to-disable-the-new-bold-font-in-chrome-124/
https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/80598-turn-off-cleartype-windows-10-a.html
I think the most important step would be to simply run through the ClearType tuner and set it your preference.
-
@Pathduck said in V6.7 Poor Font Rendering:
I think the most important step would be to simply run through the ClearType tuner and set it your preference.
Cleartype has already been set.
Honestly it looks like cleartype is off on on V6.7 where on V6.6 it looks like it is on. Test is sharp and clear on V6.6. On V6.7 it's very thick/blurry and not good.
-
Saw 2 Font related Flags on Desktop.
Try with them.
-
RasheedHolland
@BunxBun said in V6.7 Poor Font Rendering:
Literally any website. Like gmail and chat. Or google. OR any news site. The UI. The entire browser.
Font rendering is perfect on V6.6.3271.61 and broken on V6.7. Before font rendering looks like the same as anywhere else in windows. Now the text looks overly thick and blurry on a 100% scale 1440 height OLED monitor.
OK I see. I only saw a problem with fonts in the Vivaldi menus itself, but this was fixed by enabling Compact Layout in the settings. I don't see any difference in webiste font rendering on Win 10. Perhaps it's indeed related to Clear Type like Pathduck already mentioned.