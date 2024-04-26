I think this started in the last update 6.7.3329.16

What happens is when you press the right button and let go wherever the mouse pointer is located in the right click menu gets executed automatically.

To stop this I need to press the right button and hold it and move the mouse pointer to the choice I want.

This only happens in the snapshot version, it works correctly in the stable version.

Is there a fix for this?

VB-105918

Thanks

UPDATE:

I upgraded to the new Stable 6.7 (3329.17) and this behaviour is now on stable so I downgraded back to 6.6.3271.61 where this behaviour does not exist.

I also upgraded to Snapshot 6.7 (3329.19-1) and this behaviour is still there so I downgraded to Snapshot 6.6.3291.3 , all versions in between still have this behaviour.

Thanks