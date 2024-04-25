Hyperlinks won't open with Vivaldi default browser.
Is anyone else having the problem with hyperlinks from email (Outlook) not opening when Vivaldi is the default browser? The links work fine if Firefox, MS Edge, or Chrome is the default.
Anyone got any ideas?
Thanks!
TravellinBob
@tgillian Seen it intermitantly. Not caused me any problems, so I've not reported it. Id just drop into my MS Mail app anmd open the them there. For me not a big deal.
@tgillian Outlook App wants to start Edge.
Microsofts of acting bad as "Windows Apps use Edge horror".
Please check in Outlook this: File → Options → Advanced → Scroll to Link handling
Choose Default browser
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/outlook_com/forum/all/change-the-default-browser-for-opening-links-in/4a91dd35-52eb-420c-bdac-6f85ba48705d
I've seen:
Open V from its shortcut | External Apps link || Fails
Open V directly from an External Apps Link || Runs Ok 🟢
Thanks for the replys.
I am running Outlook 2021 and can not find the Link handling option anywhere. Used the article that @DoctorG suggested and another article listed in that article to no avail.
However, I got an upgrade notice from Vivaldi and I installed the upgrade (6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ) and it now works. I thought this was the same version I was running...but could be wrong.
Anyhow, it now works. Thanks to all for the help!
@tgillian Congrats, have much fun with Vivaldi browser.