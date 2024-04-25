I've been using vivaldi in a corporate environment since version 1.8, no issue until v6 was released.

With the v6 family, I am facing the following problem:

When I open any HTTPS intranet page, there is a 15s delay in loading such page.

Then I can work with the site normally, but if it stays idle for some time (20 minutes), then any action (refresh or such work inside) needs to wait 15s again for the site to continue working. This happens on multiple client systems (all Windows x64), but does not happen with intra HTTP sites. Other browsers work normally, even Vivaldi v5.7 - where I'm stuck .

To exclude the influence of extensions or settings, I installed Vivaldi from scratch (and into OS where Vivaldi didn't exist before), but it behaves the same.

In developer tools - network - measured load timings - I see that the initial connection and SSL consume those 15s.

Was there any key change in v6 affecting SSL or what could be the root cause ?