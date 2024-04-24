Touchscreen support on Surface Pro 9
Hi,
I've been using vivaldi on my tablet. Microsoft Surface Pro 9.
But I can't for the life of me get it to open a new tab, refresh a current tab, go back, or otherwise use the interface at all.
Tapping an icon kind of invisibly 'selects' it, such that if you tap it and then press the up arrow on the directional buttons a highlight box appears. Like you're pressing tab to cycle through items on the interface.
I can see from the archive that this has been a problem in the past. Does anyone know a fix?
6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Edition Windows 11 Pro
Version 23H2
Installed on 06/04/2023
OS build 22631.3527
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22700.1003.0
I have the same issue, but seems this flag will do the trick
chrome://flags
search for touch, that Touch UI layout enable it and try