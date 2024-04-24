Hi,

I've been using vivaldi on my tablet. Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

But I can't for the life of me get it to open a new tab, refresh a current tab, go back, or otherwise use the interface at all.

Tapping an icon kind of invisibly 'selects' it, such that if you tap it and then press the up arrow on the directional buttons a highlight box appears. Like you're pressing tab to cycle through items on the interface.

I can see from the archive that this has been a problem in the past. Does anyone know a fix?

6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Edition Windows 11 Pro

Version 23H2

Installed on ‎06/‎04/‎2023

OS build 22631.3527

Serial number

Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22700.1003.0