I have three profiles that I use. I have my everyday profile but I have two other profiles that I use randomly when I need to log into particular services and I need to use different online accounts.

When I close the browser or when I go to close all the tabs it would be great if it would open the default profile. Instead it opens the last profile even if there were no tabs open. Also if I close a tab in a profile when there are no tabs open it keeps the same profile and opens the tab in that one.

If there are no tabs open and I go to change profiles it would be great if it would just change the profile instead of opening new windows and I need to go back to close the other profile.

Setting a default profile would resolve these issues.

TY.