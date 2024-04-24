I keep getting logged out
I have Vivaldi's Browser Mail Client all set up, but I'm having a problem staying logged in.
Every time I open the browser, I see a Failed message (Pic #1). When I click the mail icon on the side panel, I see another Failed message (Pic #2):
I opened Vivaldi's Settings, clicked Mail & I see the 3rd Failed message (Pic #3):
When I 1st set up mail, I put in my password & checked 'Use OAuth', so why is my password not being saved when I log out?
Should I just close the browser w/o logging out of my mail ... that doesn't seem safe in my opinion.
@Arachnid No one know yet why this has happened to a few people. Some users apparently have had success deleting the problem account and setting it up again, whereupon it stops doing that.
I'm using Vivaldi v6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Pro v22H2 (Build 19045.3758).
I'll delete the account now & set it up again later today.
Does it matter if I choose OAuth or Use App-Specific Password?
@Arachnid I no longer use app-specific password because it is (for me) a royal PIA. OAuth works and keeps me logged in to six accounts here.
@Arachnid
If you use OAuth the password is not saved in the Vivaldi password manager as far as I know.
You may need to have Vivaldi recheck the email client with a major update.
For example, Gmail asks every time.
@mib2berlin I NEVER have to renew or refresh my OAuth logins. Any of my Vivaldi instances which I have had online within a month or so are still logged in the next time I open them.
@Ayespy
Hm, next time I make a screen shot.
edwardp Ambassador
@Arachnid When adding an account using OAuth, it will open a separate window where you would input your (in this case) Vivaldi password and upon successful authentication, it will then use OAuth tokens which will then be used for logins instead of the regular password.
If I understand OAuth correctly, if a regular account password is changed after the fact, any then-current OAuth tokens become invalid and must be regenerated, by removing the account, then adding it back in using OAuth.
@edwardp That may well be. We were having a problem with people who did NOT change their password - just tried to stay logged in.
Removing and replacing the account seemed to have solved that for some of the sufferers.
To anyone affected, please answer the following questions:
- Do you regularly clear browsing data and cookies? OR did you log out of the website of your email service provider?
- Do you see any any error messages or warnings (they will be clearly labelled as such) on the vivaldi://password-manager-internals page (type it into the address field and press Enter)?
- Are you using Windows? If so, standalone or normal default install? If you’re using Linux, are you using one or multiple desktop environments?
@daniel said in I keep getting logged out:
To anyone affected, please answer the following questions:
Hi,
I'm affected with:
- GMail Auth
- Yahoo
- Do you regularly clear browsing data and cookies?
I clean caches with cCleaner
I've tried restarting without any cleaning in between
Same results
Did you log out of the website of your email service provider?
I do not log out
Nor delete Cookies on Exit or Site Data
- Do you see any any error messages or warnings (they will be clearly labelled as such) on the vivaldi://password-manager-internals page (type it into the address field and press Enter)?
No warnings when went to try to clean Cookies/Passwords for this sites as a Workaround
- Are you using Windows?
W11 22H2
W11 23H2
If so, standalone or normal default install?
Standalone Installs registering V as Default App
If you’re using Linux, are you using one or multiple desktop environments?
Remove / Readd the eMail account made no difference.
At the moment,
GMail as App Password works fine since 2/3 weeks ago.
Thx
This is what I select when I click Tools>Delete Browsing Data:
I don't log out when I use the browser's built-in email client.
This is what I see when I go to vivaldi://password-manager-internals:
-
Not sure what you mean by standalone or normal default install; but I'm using Windows 10 Pro, from a Microsoft downloaded Windows 10 ISO.
