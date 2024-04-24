I have Vivaldi's Browser Mail Client all set up, but I'm having a problem staying logged in.

Every time I open the browser, I see a Failed message (Pic #1). When I click the mail icon on the side panel, I see another Failed message (Pic #2):



I opened Vivaldi's Settings, clicked Mail & I see the 3rd Failed message (Pic #3):



When I 1st set up mail, I put in my password & checked 'Use OAuth', so why is my password not being saved when I log out?

Should I just close the browser w/o logging out of my mail ... that doesn't seem safe in my opinion.