I've been having problems with some (2 of 4 machines) installs of Vivaldi crashing on startup (sometimes multiple attempts are required before Vivaldi will start) and am desperate to track down the reason.

The issue is detailed in this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96967/multiple-tries-required-to-start-vivaldi-what-is-happening/5

In that discussion @mib2berlin explained how a startup log can be generated on Linux installs by using --enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > log.txt 2>&1

Does anyone know how to create a human readable start log file on Windows?