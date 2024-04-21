Does anyone know how to create a start log file on Windows?
I've been having problems with some (2 of 4 machines) installs of Vivaldi crashing on startup (sometimes multiple attempts are required before Vivaldi will start) and am desperate to track down the reason.
The issue is detailed in this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96967/multiple-tries-required-to-start-vivaldi-what-is-happening/5
In that discussion @mib2berlin explained how a startup log can be generated on Linux installs by using
--enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > log.txt 2>&1
Does anyone know how to create a human readable start log file on Windows?
@g_bartsch I think is pretty similar. Edit the vivaldi shortcut and add the string after vivaldi.exe:
I think the log.txt will then be created into your vivaldi profile folder.
@Hadden89 Thank you! I'll try ..
@g_bartsch Please read:
https://www.chromium.org/for-testers/enable-logging/
The kitty cat is correct, you can add it to the shortcut target field. However, don't add it like that, it will not work as expected.
Just add
--enable-logging
The
--v=3is unnecessary, it will just add very verbose logging, probably too much for your case. You can add it later if needed. You can also use 1 or 2 as less verbose log levels.
This will add a file
chrome_debug.logto the User Data folder.
mib2berlin
I feel dumb now, using desktop shortcut switches al the time.
Cheers, mib
@Pathduck Thank you! I'm glad I came back just before doing it. I'll use your method and report back.
@mib2berlin Don't feel that way; at least you were offering a suggestion. I'm asking questions so I'm the dumb one.
@g_bartsch Nah - dumb is not knowing, and then not asking the question.
@Ayespy said in Does anyone know how to create a start log file on Windows?:
@g_bartsch When pasting code please use code blocks:
This button:
</>
```
code goes here
```
If pasting a LOT of code - over 10k - try to use a free paste service instead.
And please take your further investigation to your original topic.
@Pathduck Thanks .. will do.
On Windows 11 i can run cmd.exe command line and use this command to create a debug log file in Vivaldi\Application\ folder:
start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
To get technical here, and I'm sure @DoctorG already knows this but just for completeness:
Adding this to the Target of a shortcut won't work:
--enable-logging=stderr --v=1 > log.txt 2>&1
Vivaldi will just try to open "log.txt" and won't know what to do about the stdout/stderr redirects. Basically, a Windows shortcut is not a Terminal
Running the same in a terminal (CMD) works - even st00pid Windoze knows how to redirect stderr to stdout:
https://ss64.com/nt/syntax-redirection.html