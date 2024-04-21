Fitbit website not working properly
mib2berlin
@grgosilovic
Hi, it seems you need an account to use the Dashboard, the home page is working fine.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you for quick reply. Yes I was logged in in both cases.
@grgosilovic Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
OK, tested in guest profile, works as it should. What now?
@grgosilovic You continue the Troubleshooting
I'd do step 5 before step 4.
Then step 7 then continue.
Is there a way to save settings before I reset them? I am afraid I will lose all my settings
@grgosilovic Don't reset settings yet. I'm pretty sure this is caused by either an extension or possibly the Vivaldi Adblocker.
So do those steps first please like I said.
It working in a Guest Profile is a clear indication that the site works fine in Vivaldi, and most likely an extension or blocker is breaking it.