Suddenly getting "Vivaldi password manager needs more permissions" notice
-
I'm on desktop snapshot 6.7.3329.9 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit), on MX Linux 23, Debian 12, KDE desktop. Suddenly I just got a notice that the password manager needs more permissions.
It happens here, when I use the search box to do a forum search .
I've never seen this before so I dismissed it. Is this legit?
-
@paul1149 If your system doesn't require you to log in whrn you start your desktop, Vivaldi may require your user password to access your saved passwords. Your dialog sounds like that, to a degree. Previously it has just asked for the password though, instead of relaunching.
-
@sgunhouse Thanks. I do log in to Linux with a password.
The other odd thing is that this has only popped up when I do a forum search at the MX Linux site, an action that has nothing to do with passwords. I am already logged in on the site, and the site doesn't require being logged in in order to do a search.
I was wondering whether the browser got hit with an exploit.
-
@paul1149 This is not a message of Vivaldi Password Manager.
Do you use any a extension or external password manager?
-
@DoctorG Thanks. Yes, I use the Bitwarden extension. But the notification doesn't identify itself as its, and would be very bad procedure if it is, and I've never seen this before.
Also, I just tested that page in Brave, which also has the BW extension active, and there is no such notification.
I then tested in a Vivaldi Guest window - no notification.
Then I tested in my main profile with all extensions disabled - no notification.
Not sure what all that means.
-
mib2berlin
@paul1149
Hi, which Vivaldi version do you use at moment?
The snapshot change to Chromium 124, this can cause unexpected issues with extensions, Brave is still on 122 or 123.
By the way, Chrome extensions does not always work like they do in other Chromium browsers like Brave or Chrome.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hi. I've got
6.7.3329.9 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.13
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
My Brave:
Brave: 1.65.114
Chromium 124.0.6367.60
-
@paul1149 It is a valid message from Vivaldi.
You can see it in Chromium here:
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/HEAD/components/password_manager_strings.grdp#:~:text=Chromium bubble.">-,Password Manager needs more access,-</message>
-
@nomadic Ok, thanks much. It appears to be a built-in Chromium function. And yet it only manifests in Vivaldi, and only when the full profile is in operation.
-
philbyjohn
I have KWallet disabled and get this message. But Vivaldi should have no dependency on KWallet at all if it's disabled. Why force user to enable KWallet?
-
I have KWallet disabled as well. But the fact that this rose up suddenly and now is gone in the snapshot suggests it is not the norm and will be resolved soon.