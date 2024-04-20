Picture-In-Picture Not Functioning
Hi! I've had this problem for a few months now. On my desktop, whenever attempting to use PiP it doesn't work, and only turns the video window black. I can hear the audio playing still, but there is no PiP screen anywhere.
@DOJIMADOG Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Do you have or have you had multiple monitors connected to your system?
The PiP window is probably set to start on another monitor, even if disconnected, as it remembers its last position.
Try using the standard Windows hotkey Win+Shift+ArrowLeft/ArrowRight after opening the PiP window (so its got focus).
Or a tool like:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/multi_monitor_tool.html
@Pathduck Hi! I do have a second monitor connected, but I do not believe that's the issue -- especially since nothing shows up on it as well while connecting. The windows shortcut does not do anything about the PiP window, it only moves the entire video with the black screen to the other monitor.
@DOJIMADOG said in Picture-In-Picture Not Functioning:
The windows shortcut does not do anything about the PiP window, it only moves the entire video with the black screen to the other monitor.
You need to make sure the PiP window is actually focused.
Do you see the PiP in the taskbar?
Make sure it's selected before triggering the hotkey.
You should also be able to see the PiP window in the Alt+Tab menu.
If you use Win+Tab, you get a view of all open windows, including PiP.
OR use the tool I suggested.
I do not see PiP in the taskbar, however, I do see it through alt tabbing! The odd part though, is that I do not see it listed in the program I installed. Even after moving all my windows from my second monitor to my main, PiP is still missing.
@DOJIMADOG Then Vivaldi might have set its position to somewhere inaccessible, like a disconnected monitor.
If you can see it with Alt+Tab, just focus the PiP and use the hotkey to move it.
@Pathduck For whatever reason, the hotkey does not work either. I can focus on it, but the hotkey seems to recognize that I'm doing so, and refuses to work with it as a result.
@DOJIMADOG Hm... running out of ideas here. I guess that only leaves the hacky solution which requires some technical skill. Something must've caused the PiP placement to have some broken values.
Download:
https://tomeko.net/software/JSONedit/
Close the browser
Open the file
Preferencesfrom your browser Profile Path in JSONEdit.
See Help > About if you don't know where this is and note down the path.
Find the entry
Vivaldi/pip_placementin the Tree view.
-
Mark the
pip_placemententry.
-
Before you delete, copy the entry with Ctrl+C and paste into Notepad. Later paste it here - I'm curious what the values were.
Delete it with the Delete key
-
Save the file
Open the browser and test
Of course, if you're already comfortable with JSON, use any editor you like
Where exactly am I going to find the Preferences file? I do not see anything about it in the About section.
@DOJIMADOG
Copy
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Paste in Explorer address field
Hit Return