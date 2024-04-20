@DOJIMADOG said in Picture-In-Picture Not Functioning:

The windows shortcut does not do anything about the PiP window, it only moves the entire video with the black screen to the other monitor.

You need to make sure the PiP window is actually focused.

Do you see the PiP in the taskbar?



Make sure it's selected before triggering the hotkey.

You should also be able to see the PiP window in the Alt+Tab menu.



If you use Win+Tab, you get a view of all open windows, including PiP.

OR use the tool I suggested.

